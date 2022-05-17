'Put Your House in Order': India on Pak's Resolution on J&K Delimitation

India on Tuesday, 17 May, retaliated to a resolution on the Pakistan National Assembly on a resolution on delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir, stating that it had no standing to interfere in the country's internal matters, and should first put its house in order.
(Image: The Quint)
India on Tuesday, 17 May, retaliated to a resolution on the Pakistan National Assembly on a resolution on delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir, stating that it had no standing to interfere in the country's internal matters, and should first put its house in order.
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said:
Emphasising that the Union territories of Ladakh and J&K are an integral party of India, the ministry said, "The delimitation exercise in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is a democratic exercise based on the principles of extensive stakeholder consultation and participation."
On 12 May, the National Assembly of Pakistan had passed a resolution 'rejecting' the Delimitation Commission’s report released earlier this month, saying that the Indian government aims to convert the Muslim majority of the region into a minority.
"It is regrettable that instead of putting their own house in order, the leadership in Pakistan continues to interfere in India’s internal affairs and engage in baseless and provocative anti-India propaganda," the central government stated, taking a jibe against the recent political coup in the neighbouring country where Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister and Shehbaz Sharif was instated in his place.
The Indian foreign ministry further said that Pakistan must immediately cease anti-India cross-border terrorism and vacate the Indian territories that are under its illegal and forcible occupation.
Earlier this month, the delimitation commission signed off the final report on the basis of which the new electoral jurisdictions will come into force in J&K.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)