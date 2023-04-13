Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery Result 2023: 1st Prize Rs 2.50 Crores

The results for the Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2023 have been announced by the Punjab State Lottery Department today on 13 April. All the participants can check the results of the lottery draw on the official website of Punjab State Lotteries, punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

The Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries conducts almost six bumper lotteries every year on the occasion of different festivals including Punjab State Rakhi Bumper, Punjab State Sawan Bumper, Punjab State Holi Bumper, Punjab State New Year Lohri Bumper, and Punjab State Baisakhi Bumper. Besides, a Punjab State Monthly Lottery Scheme is also available for the people.

Let us find out the Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2023 prize money details below.