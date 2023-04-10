Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 714 Today at 3 PM; First Prize Is Rs 75 Lakhs

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 714 draw will be released today, Monday, 10 April 2023. You can check the lottery result on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com after 3 pm today. The State Lottery Department has created this website so that it is easier for participants to check the details and lottery sambad results daily. You must not check the list of winning numbers on any other website.

One can download the Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 714 sambad on Monday, after 4 pm from the same official website - keralalotteries.com. The result timings, prize money, and other details of the lottery sambad are decided by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. It is a Government body that conducts the lottery draws and decides the winners.