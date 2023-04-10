Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 714 Today at 3 PM; First Prize Is Rs 75 Lakhs

You can download the Kerala lottery result PDF for Win Win W 714 draw on 10 April.
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 714 draw will be released today, Monday, 10 April 2023. You can check the lottery result on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com after 3 pm today. The State Lottery Department has created this website so that it is easier for participants to check the details and lottery sambad results daily. You must not check the list of winning numbers on any other website.
One can download the Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 714 sambad on Monday, after 4 pm from the same official website - keralalotteries.com. The result timings, prize money, and other details of the lottery sambad are decided by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. It is a Government body that conducts the lottery draws and decides the winners.
Any changes in the prize money or lottery result timings will be informed to the concerned participants via a notification on the official website. One must keep a close look at the site to stay updated with the announcements.
The Kerala lottery sambad Win Win W 714 draw prize money details are stated here for all our readers:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Here is the process you should note down if you want to check the Kerala lottery result today for Win Win W 714 on Monday, 10 April:
Visit the site - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the active link that mentions "Kerala Lottery Win Win W 714 result" on the homepage.
The result PDF will display on your device when you click on the link.
Go through the lottery ticket numbers on the PDF properly.
Download the sambad result from the website for your reference.
