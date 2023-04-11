Kerala Lottery Result: Download Sthree Sakthi SS 360 PDF Today; First Prize Here

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result: Download Sthree Sakthi SS 360 PDF Today; First Prize Here

Kerala Lottery Sambad Today, 11 April 2023: You can download the Sthree Sakthi SS 360 PDF from keralalotteries.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Published:

The Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 360 draw prize money list is here.

(Photo: iStock)

The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 360 sambad will be released today, Tuesday, 11 April 2023. Participants of the draw who are eagerly waiting to check the list of lucky winners must keep an eye on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Everyone should remember that the live result of the lottery draw today will be announced at 3 pm. One can check the live lottery sambad result from anywhere one wants by visiting the above-mentioned website.

All participants should note that the Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 360 sambad today, Tuesday, 11 April, will be declared in a PDF format after 4 pm. It is important to download the lottery sambad PDF from keralalotteries.com and save a copy. Participants must go through the list of winners for Tuesday soon and stay alert today.

For those who are new, the Kerala lottery sambad draws are conducted by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, which is a Government body. The department has set certain prize money for each draw that participants should note.

The result timings are also fixed by the lottery department and the ones who are participating in the weekly draws should note them. It is important to check and download the sambad results on time. Lucky winners can claim massive prize money after the results are declared.

Kerala Lottery Sambad: Sthree Sakthi SS 360 Prize List for 11 April 2023

Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery sambad Sthree Sakthi SS 360 prize money list for Tuesday, 11 April, here:

  • First Prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 200

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 11 April: How to Download Sthree Sakthi SS 360 PDF

Here is the step-by-step process you should know if you want to check the Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 360 draw:

  • Visit the official lottery website - keralalotteries.com.

  • Click on the Sthree Sakthi SS 360 lottery sambad result link available on the homepage.

  • Once the PDF file opens, verify each lottery number on the result with the number on your ticket.

  • Download the Sthree Sakthi PDF file to your device.

  • Go through the numbers whenever you have time.

Submit your lottery ticket to the State Lottery Department if your number is present on the list.
