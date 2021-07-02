Sidhu's 'Power' Tussle With Amarinder Amid Punjab's Electricity Woes

In a series of nine tweets, Sidhu suggested that Punjab's 'over dependence on on three Private thermal plants at Rs. 5-8 per unit makes Punjab pay more than other states', adding that the state 'can purchase power from National Grid at much cheaper rates, but Badal-signed PPAs are acting against Punjab’s Public Interest'.

"Punjab Vidhan Sabha can bring in new legislation with retrospective effect to cap power purchase costs to prices available on the National Power Exchange at any given time. Thus, by amending the law, these Agreements will become null and void, saving money of the people of Punjab," he said.

He further suggested that Punjab must have its own power subsidy programme like that of Delhi.