Punjab Congress: The Importance and Trouble of Being Navjot Sidhu

"He's walking out on another Captain", "He only plays on the front foot" — cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has been receiving more than his share of cricket clichés on social media, due to his ongoing tussle with Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Meanwhile, the three-member panel appointed by the Congress president is likely to reach out to Sidhu soon and try and end the impasse in the state.

It remains to be seen whether they manage to convince both sides.

So far, offers of ministerial positions or even the rank of Deputy CM has failed to impress Sidhu.

In some of his recent interviews, Sidhu lamented that he was being treated like a "showpiece".

So why is Sidhu upset?

How much does he matter in Punjab politics?

What options does he presently have?



These are some of the questions that we will try to answer in this story.