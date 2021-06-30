'Aimed at You': Sidhu on Being Called 'Missile' by Sukhbir Badal

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal traded barbs on Wednesday, 30 June, when the latter called Sidhu a "misguided missile that is not under control", to which Sidhu retorted, “Guided and aimed at you to destroy your corrupt businesses.”

Badal was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “Navjot Singh Sidhu is a misguided missile that is not under control and can hit in any direction, including himself. Today, Punjab doesn't need a person who does acting, but one who thinks about the development of the state."

Sidhu replied to the comment tweeting, “Guided and aimed at you to destroy your corrupt businesses ... Until your Sukh Vilas built on Punjab's ruins is not turned into a public school and public hospital to serve Punjab's poor, I won't relent!!”