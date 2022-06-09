Punjab Police Sent Brar's Red Corner Notice on 30 May, Not 19 May: CBI

The Punjab Police sought a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar on 30 May, a day after Moose Wala was shot dead, and not on 19 May as claimed by the Punjab government on Wednesday, 8 June, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has revealed.

An RCN is issued to seek the arrest of a wanted person with the intention of extraditing them.

The Punjab Police had sought a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Goldy Brar, who had claimed responsibility for the murder of Moose Wala. Brar aka Satinder Singh is a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail.