Farmers’ Talks With Centre Constructive: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

The meeting had been the first constructive one in a long time, according to the chief minister. IANS File image of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. | (Photo: PTI) Breaking News The meeting had been the first constructive one in a long time, according to the chief minister.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh welcomed the positive spirit in which the farmers' unions and the Centre held discussions on Friday on the imbroglio over the farm laws and other related issues. Terming it a constructive development, the chief minister said the meeting had, for the first time, enabled the two sides to talk in an open environment and hoped it would pave the way for breaking the stalemate on the issue.

The fact that both sides came to the table and agreed to find solutions suggests that they had come to a mutual realisation on the need to find solutions to the prolonged crisis triggered by the farm laws, he said.

Citing media reports, the chief minister hoped the farmers' unions' internal discussions on 18 November, ahead of another meeting with the Central government on 21 November, would help identify the concrete ways and means to thrash out the various points raised at Friday's extensive discussions.