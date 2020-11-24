Haryana Police Says Avoid Highways Ahead Of Farmers’ March

On 26 and 27 November, farmers will be seen marching to Delhi to protest farm laws. The Quint Farmers from Haryana and Punjab are expected to march towards Delhi to continue their protest against the three contentious farm laws. | (Photo: PTI) India On 26 and 27 November, farmers will be seen marching to Delhi to protest farm laws.

As farmers will be marching towards the national capital as part of 'Dilli Chalo' on 26 and 27 November, the Haryana Police on Tuesday issued travel guidelines asking commuters to avoid certain national highways along the state border with Punjab and Delhi. In order to ensure ‘’law and order’’, road blockages have been put in place on four major national highways leading to the national capital. A call has been given by protesting farmers’ organisations to gather at Shambhu border in Ambala, Mundhal Chowk in Bhiwani, Anaj Mandi at Gharaunda in Karnal, Tikri border in Jhajjar and Rajiv Gandhi Education City at Rai in Sonepat where blockades will be put up, Haryana Police said in a statement to NDTV.

“These guidelines are issued for all the citizens so that they can plan and modify their journey to avoid any inconvenience.”

Diversions will be created at four major National Highways leading towards Delhi - from Ambala, Hisar, Rewari and Palwal and at entry points from Haryana to Delhi. Diversions will also be created at various road entry points from Punjab into Haryana.

This protest comes after a number of failed talks with the central government on the three contentious farm laws.

However, citing COVID-19, the Delhi Police has not given permission to protest in the city. Even the Haryana government has refused permission to farmers' organisations to march towards Delhi.