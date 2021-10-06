Barbaric Killings in UP Won't Be Tolerated: Punjab CM During Meet With Amit Shah

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday, 5 October, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his home in Delhi to discuss the unrest in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh and the repealing of the three contentious agricultural laws.

"I met Home Minister Amit Shah and told him that the system of arresting our leaders should stop and the barbaric killings in UP (Lakhimpur Kheri) will not be tolerated," he tweeted.

Channi's meeting with Shah came a day after his helicopter was denied landing permission in Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight persons, including four farmers, died on Sunday, 3 October.

Channi also condemned how their leaders, who were on their way to meet the victims' families, had been arrested, reported ANI. Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and some other Congress MLAs were detained after being stopped at the Haryana-UP border.