Punjab CM Channi to Visit Delhi Today, Scheduled to Meet PM Modi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will be visiting Delhi on Friday, 1 October, the state Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, according to news agency ANI.

During his visit to the capital, CM Channi will call on PM Narendra Modi in Delhi and take up the farmers' issues, including the repeal of farm laws and postponement of the paddy procurement date.

According to a statement, the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor is also on the agenda.

This will be Channi's first meeting with PM Modi since he took oath as the chief minister of Punjab.

The Tribune reported, quoting sources, that Channi is also likely to meet senior Congress leaders during his visit to Delhi as the party attempts to handle the ongoing crisis in its Punjab unit.