Lakhimpur FIR: Murder, Rioting Case Against BJP Minister's Son Ashish Misra

Amid the widespread uproar surrounding Sunday's Lakhimpur Kheri incident, a First Information Report (FIR) under various sections, including murder, was filed against son of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Misra, Ashish Misra and 15 unknown persons on Monday, 4 October.

The FIR was registered at Tikoniya Police Station in Kheri district under sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (vicarious liability of members of an unlawful assembly for the crime), 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 302 (murder) and 120-B (commencement and continuance of the right of private defence of the body) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On Sunday, eight people, including four farmers were killed at Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri after being allegedly run over by the BJP minister's son. The protesters even accused the BJP leader's convoy of crushing protestors with their vehicles, which left several others injured.