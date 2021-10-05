Lakhimpur FIR: Murder, Rioting Case Against BJP Minister's Son Ashish Misra

Samyukt Kisan Morcha and various social activists burn effigy of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Teni Misra and his son, Ashish Misra.
(Photo: PTI)
Amid the widespread uproar surrounding Sunday's Lakhimpur Kheri incident, a First Information Report (FIR) under various sections, including murder, was filed against son of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Misra, Ashish Misra and 15 unknown persons on Monday, 4 October.
The FIR was registered at Tikoniya Police Station in Kheri district under sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (vicarious liability of members of an unlawful assembly for the crime), 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 302 (murder) and 120-B (commencement and continuance of the right of private defence of the body) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
On Sunday, eight people, including four farmers were killed at Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri after being allegedly run over by the BJP minister's son. The protesters even accused the BJP leader's convoy of crushing protestors with their vehicles, which left several others injured.
As per the FIR, the incident occurred around 3 PM. A convoy of three four-wheel vehicles, carrying Mishra and 15-20 unknown persons was moving at an uncontrollable speed.
It noted that Misra, who was armed and seated on the passenger seat of his Mahindra Thar vehicle, proceeded to trample the crowd and fire indiscriminately at the people gathered. As a result, 22-year-old Gurvinder Singh died on spot.
The vehicles, two of which have been identified by the police, continued their rampage, seriously injuring the farmers standing on both sides of the road.
After the brutality unfolded, Misra vehicle overturned in a ditch and he rushed to hide.
The FIR notes that at least 4 farmers, including Gurvinder Singh, Lovepreet Singh (20), 35-year-old Daljeet Singh (35) and Nakshatra Singh died amid the brutal attack.
Upset over a recent speech by Ajay Misra, farmers protesting in Tikonia area of Kheri on Sunday tried to block Misra and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from visiting.
Thousands of protesting farmers had occupied the helipad at Maharaja Agrasen Sports Ground, where the Deputy CM's helicopter was initially supposed to land.
Farmers had claimed that violence broke out only after a car from the minister’s convoy mowed down farmers.
