Rahul Gandhi to Visit Lakhimpur, Likely to Meet Kin of Slain Farmers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday.
Published:

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi. 

|

(Photo: PTI)

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday, 6 October.

Gandhi will lead a 5-member Congress party delegation to Lakhimpur, and is likely to meet the families of those farmers who died in the unrest on Sunday.

Eight persons, including four farmers, were reported dead in Lakhimpur on Sunday. Unrest had ensued in the area after three protesting farmers had allegedly been run over by a convoy of cars, one of which was purportedly driven by Union Minister Ajay Teni Misra's son.
Veteran Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had been on her way to visit the kin of the deceased, had been detained on her way to Lakhimpur on Monday.

Gandhi Vadra has subsequently arrested on Tuesday, and an FIR was lodged against her under IPC section 151 for 'disturbing peace.'

In a statement released on Tuesday, the politician asserted that she had been confined illegally, and had not been permitted to meet her legal counsel.

(With inputs from ANI)

