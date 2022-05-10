'Puja' Attended by J&K LG at Martand Temple Violates Rules: Archaeological Body

A prayer ceremony attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Martand Sun temple in Anantnag was in violation of rules, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said on Monday, 9 May.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Manoj Sinha)
The Union Territory's administration has been sent a notice by the ASI, an official of which told news agency PTI that no permission was sought from the conservation body for the Navgrah Ashtamangalam puja.
The ASI has conveyed its displeasure to the district administration of Anantnag and has raised concerns over event, the official was quoted as saying.
Under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1959, meetings, receptions, parties, entertainment or conferences cannot be held at a protected monument without permission in writing from the central government.
The Martand Sun Temple is a Hindu shrine located near Anantnag South Kashmir, and dates back to the eighth century AD. It is dedicated to Surya, the chief solar deity in Hinduism.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday attended a Navgrah Ashtamangalam Puja at Martand Sun temple in Anantnag.
Calling it a "Truly a divine experience in a godly ambience," Sinha said, "Government is committed to protect and develop ancient sites of cultural & religious significance, transforming them into vibrant centers that will guide us on the path of righteousness and blesses this beautiful land with peace, happiness and prosperity."
Priests from outside J&K had been called for the event that was also attended by seers, members of the Kashmiri Pandit community, and local residents, reported PTI.
(With inputs from PTI.)