Anantnag Encounter: One of Oldest Surviving Hizbul Militants Among 3 Dead in J&K

The operation took place on the route of the yearly Amarnath Yatra. It was "a major success for us," the security forces stated.

The Kashmir police noted they had certain inputs about the "presence of terrorists at the forest area of Srichand Top" in the Pahalgam area after which the operation was conducted, ANI reported.

The search operation conducted by a joint team of police and 19RR of the army turned into an encounter as the three militants in hiding fired at the security forces and were thereafter eliminated, the police added.

(With inputs from Muneeb Ul Islam and ANI.)