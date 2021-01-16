Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Sheldon Jackson Ton in Puducherry win  

Services 133/9 wkts in 20 overs (Lakhan Singh 44, Rahul Singh 23; Ravi Bishnoi 4/15) lost to Rajasthan 134/4 wkts in 17.3 overs (Ankit Lamba 51, Rajesh Bishnoi 45; Lakhan Singh 2/22) by six wickets with 15 balls remaining

Saurashtra 215/5 wkts in 20 overs (Avi Barot 122, Samarth Vyas 41; Ashok Dinda 2/32) beat Goa 125 all out in 18.4 overs (Eknath Kerkar 32, Amit Verma 23; Chirag Jani 3/24) by 90 runs

Elite E (In Mumbai):

Mumbai 143 all out in 19.3 overs (Atharva Ankolekar 37, Yashasvi Jaiswal 35; Jayant Yadav 4/22) lost to Haryana 144/2 in 17.4 overs (Himanshu Rana 75 not out, Shivam Chauhan 43 not out; Arjun Tendulkar 1/34) by eight wickets with 14 balls remaining



Delhi 212/4 wkts in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 77, Lalit Yadav 52 not out; Sreesanth 2/46) lost to Kerala 218/4 in 20 overs (Robin Uthappa 91, Vishnu Vinod 71 not out; Lalit Yadav 1/33) by six wickets with six balls remaining