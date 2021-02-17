Kiran Bedi Sacked as BJP Chooses ‘Team Player’ Over ‘Bookkeeper’

On the evening of 16 February, Kiran Bedi, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Puducherry, attended a telephonic briefing from health officials on COVID-19 vaccination strategy. In the virtual meeting, Bedi was her usual self – curt to subordinate officers, even asking them to report back to her with “a timetable” for the vaccine drive.

Nothing seemed amiss till the President of India issued an order recalling her from office, late on Tuesday night. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was given the additional charge of L-G Puducherry.

But what led to Bedi’s sudden recall?