Bharat Bandh Call Given for 8 Dec, Next Farmers-Govt Meet on 5 Dec

A ‘Bharat Bandh’ call has been given for 8 December, informed farmer leader Rakesh Tikat, on Friday, 4 December, reported ANI.
According to ANI, farmer leader Tikat, who is presently at the the Ghazipur Delhi-Ghaziabad border, said:
“We have decided to give ‘Bharat Bandh’ call on 8 December,” farmer leader Harvinder Singh Lakhwal was also quoted as saying by news agency PTI after a meeting. He added that they have planned to block the remaining roads of Delhi.
The next round of talks will be held on Saturday, 5 December.
Farmers on Wednesday demanded that the Centre convene a special Parliament session to repeal the three contentious farm laws, reported PTI.
Catch all the live updates from the ongoing farmer protests here.
Early on Friday, 40 farmer leaders were holding a meeting at one of the Delhi-Haryana borders to discuss the next steps after Thursday's meeting with the government yielded no result amid the deadlock over the farm laws.
Meanwhile a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking immediate removal of farmers who are protesting at the border areas of Delhi-NCR against the recently passed agricultural laws, Bar & Bench reported.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Friday took to Twitter to express solidarity with farmers protesting against the “draconian farm bills passed without consultation by Centre” and TMC leader Derek O'Brien on Friday met farmers gathered in protest at the Singhu border,
Published: undefined