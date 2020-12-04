Next Round of Govt-Farmers Talks on 5 Dec; Delhi Borders Choked
Catch all the live updates of the farmers’ “Dilli Chalo” protests here.
Farmer leaders’ talks with the government concluded on Thursday, 3 December, yielding no results, as farmers' representatives said that nothing less than scrapping of the contentious laws will satisfy them. The next round of talks will be held on 5 December.
Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government will consider the demands of the farmers for level playing field between the APMCs and private markets or trade area outside the APMCs and other issues in the farm laws.
Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, the Delhi traffic police closed the Gazipur border on NH 24. Commuters have been restricted to use the Ghaziabad to Delhi route. People coming to Delhi are advised to use Apsara/Bhopra/DND.
- Congress has demanded an early Winter Session to discuss the ongoing farmers’ issues
- Delhi traffic police have closed Singhu, Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari, and Saboli borders
- Tomar, addressing the media on Thursday, said that the government has no ego and is considering the demands of the farmers with an open mind
- The farmers said that the talks made little progress but all the issues are yet to be discussed
Several Winners of Bhartiya Sahitya Akademi Award in Punjabi Return Awards
Winners of Bhartiya Sahitya Akademi Award in Punjabi including Sirmour Shire Dr Mohanjit, eminent thinker Dr. Jaswinder Singh and Punjabi playwright and editor of Punjabi Tribune Swarajbir have returned their awards to show support for farmers, ANI reported on Friday, quoting the Central Punjabi Writers' Association.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.