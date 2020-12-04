Next Round of Govt-Farmers Talks on 5 Dec; Delhi Borders Choked

Farmer leaders’ talks with the government concluded on Thursday, 3 December, yielding no results, as farmers' representatives said that nothing less than scrapping of the contentious laws will satisfy them. The next round of talks will be held on 5 December.

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government will consider the demands of the farmers for level playing field between the APMCs and private markets or trade area outside the APMCs and other issues in the farm laws.

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, the Delhi traffic police closed the Gazipur border on NH 24. Commuters have been restricted to use the Ghaziabad to Delhi route. People coming to Delhi are advised to use Apsara/Bhopra/DND.