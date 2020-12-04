Dharmendra Deletes Tweet But Repeats Govt Must Solve Farmers' Woes

Journalist Mohammed Zubair recently took to Twitter to post a screenshot of a tweet by veteran actor Dharmendra Deol, wherein he speaks about how the government should take note of farmers' problems. The deleted tweet, written in Hindi, reads, "I request the government to quickly find some solution to the problems of farmers. With each rising day coronavirus cases in Delhi are increasing ... it is painful".
To which Zubair wrote, "Punjabi icon Dharmendra Deol had tweeted this 13 hours ago. But later deleted it. He must have been helpless, otherwise nobody is unfaithful just like that".
Dharmendra Deol was quick to reply to that. He said it's because of hurtful comments like these and incessant trolling that he had deleted the tweet. "It's because of hurtful comments like these that I had deleted my tweet. If you wish to abuse me then so be it. However, I am extremely sad seeing the problems that farmers are facing. The government should find some solutions to their worries".
Clarifying that it wasn't his intention to hurt the veteran actor, the journalist wrote he was quite happy seeing Dharmendra's support towards farmers, but the deleted tweet left him wondering.
Diljit Dosanjh, Ammy Virk, Guru Randhawa and Angad Bedi are among the Punjabi celebrities who have showed solidarity with the farmers protesting against the Narendra Modi government's recently passed farm laws.
