Video of Complaints About AAP is Old, Not From Farmers’ Protests

Amid the ongoing farmers’ protest, a viral video on social media claims that it shows the “truth” of the protests and shows visuals of people wearing Aam Aadmi Party’s T-shirts complaining about not being paid the allegedly promised money.
However, we found that the video dates back to March 2018 when a group of labourers had complained that they were allegedly promised Rs 350 to attend AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s Hisar rally but did not receive the same.
CLAIM
The claim along with the the viral video reads: “आप पार्टी कि जिहादी मानसिकताग्राउंड रिपोर्ट देखिए और समझिए किसान आंदोलन की सच्चाई क्या हैं।”
(Translated: See the ground report of AAP’s Jihadist mindset and understand the truth behind the farmers’ protest.)
Several social media users shared the video on Twitter and Facebook with a similar narrative.
The Quint also received a query on the claim being made in the viral video.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We noticed ‘Haryana Aam Aadmi Party’ written on the T-shirts of people seen in the video.
We ran a search on YouTube using keywords “Haryana AAP rally people complain money” and found an ABP News bulletin uploaded in March 2018.
The bulletin carried similar visuals and disseminated the same information as in the viral video. In the ABP News bulletin, too, people can be heard saying that they were told they will be given Rs 350 and that they had come from Bahadurgarh.
The bulletin mentioned that the labourers claimed that they were promised Rs 350 each and food to be present at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s Hisar rally in Haryana.
We also came across visuals uploaded by news outlets like ANI and The Times of India. We could identify the same people in viral video and the one uploaded by ANI.
Further, a report by India Today in March 2018 mentioned that the Aam Aadmi party refuted the allegations and that party’s Haryana chief Naveen Jaihind said that “the BJP made some people wear AAP caps and asked them to give interviews.”
It is pertinent to note that The Quint is not commenting whether the allegations levelled against AAP in 2018 are true or not, however, we can confirm that the viral video is from 2018 and that it’s not related to the ongoing farmers’ protests.
