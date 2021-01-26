Farmers in TN’s Cuddalore, Kovai, Trichy Protest Against Farm Laws

Farmers in Cuddalore, Madurai, Trichy, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu registered a strong protest on 26 January against the centre’s continued “indifferent” attitude towards their demand of revoking the farm laws.

Farmers belonging to the All India Farmers’ Protest Coordination Committee (AIFPCC), on Tuesday, took out a procession with buffaloes in Kattumannarkovil in Cuddalore.



Like Cuddalore, farmers all over the state had initially planned to take out a procession of tractors on Republic Day to express solidarity with the agitating farmers in New Delhi. However, the farmers were denied police permission.



People in Coimbatore rode on bikes and cycles with tricolour flags and placards with slogans condemning the state government for supporting the Centre.