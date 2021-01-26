Farmers Plan to Deviate from Approved Routes for Tractor Rally

In a new development that could possibly trigger conflict over law and order with the Delhi Police, protesting farmers declared that they would deviate from the course approved by the police in their tractor rally scheduled for Republic Day.

On 25 January, members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee announced that participants should take their tractors on Delhi’s Outer Ring Road, IANS reported. This is in contrast to the three routes already agreed upon between the Delhi Police and protesting farmers.

Two of the approved routes for the tractor rally being held to protest the Centre’s farm laws are from Singhu and Tikri borders, the third route is around the Ghazipur border.