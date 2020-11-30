Propaganda, Rumours Spread by Oppn: PM on Farm Laws Amid Protests

PM Modi's comments come as thousands of farmers have reached Delhi to protest against government's new farm laws.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 30 November, said that the new farm laws will empower farmers and give them legal protection and blamed the Opposition for rumour-mongering and misleading the farmers.

PM Modi made the remarks in Varanasi at the inauguration ceremony of the six-lane widening project of the Prayagraj-Varanasi section of National Highway 19.

The prime minister’s comments come as thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have reached the national capital to protest against the government’s new farm laws. “The new farm laws don’t stop anyone who wishes to sell produce according to the old system. Earlier, any sale outside a mandi was considered illegal and small farmers were cheated as they were not able to reach the mandis. The farmers now are protected by law against cheating and fraud,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

“There’s a new trend now, earlier decisions of government were opposed, now rumours have become the basis for the opposition. Propaganda is spread that although the decisions are correct, it can lead to other consequences, about things that haven’t happened or will never happen. Same is with farm laws,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi further blamed the previous governments for allegedly not fulfilling the promises made to the farmers. He said that his government fulfilled the promise of giving 1.5 times more MSP to farmers as per Swaminathan Commission not only on paper, but the amount also reached the bank accounts of the farmers.

“Farmers are being empowered by giving them options for a bigger market. Reforms are being done in the interest of farmers, which will give them more options. Shouldn’t a farmer get freedom to sell his produce directly to those who give them better prices and facilities?” PM Modi said.