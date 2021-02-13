Prof Saibaba Tests Postive for COVID-19 at Nagpur Central Prison

Former Delhi University Professor GN Saibaba, who is serving a life sentence at Nagpur Central Prison for Maoist links has tested positive for COVID-19, family members confirm.

Last year, Saibaba had asked for a 45-day bail to see his mother, who later died of cancer in August. He had also cited co-morbidities that could put him at a greater risk of contracting the virus in his bail application.

Three others along with him tested positive for the coronavirus at the Central Jail, Anup Kr Kumre, the Superintendent at the Nagpur Central Prison told news agency PTI. Gangster Arun Gawli and five others lodged in the same jail had also tested positive a few days ago.