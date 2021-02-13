Prof Saibaba Tests Postive for COVID-19 at Nagpur Central Prison

Former Delhi University Professor GN Saibaba, who is serving a life sentence at Nagpur Central Prison for Maoist links has tested positive for COVID-19, family members confirm.
Last year, Saibaba had asked for a 45-day bail to see his mother, who later died of cancer in August. He had also cited co-morbidities that could put him at a greater risk of contracting the virus in his bail application.
Three others along with him tested positive for the coronavirus at the Central Jail, Anup Kr Kumre, the Superintendent at the Nagpur Central Prison told news agency PTI. Gangster Arun Gawli and five others lodged in the same jail had also tested positive a few days ago.
The superintendent also stated, “He will be taken for a CT scan and other tests, after which doctors will decide whether to shift him to the Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment.”
The professor, who is bound to a wheelchair with 90 percent disabilities, was convicted by a court in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli for links with Maoists and participating in activities that amounted to waging war against the country.
Back in December, his lawyer, Aakash Sarode alleged that the professor was being denied access to several things like woollen cap, books, a towel and a wrist weight cuff for physiotherapy, which the lawyer had brought for his client.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined