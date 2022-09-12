Probe Into Sonali Phogat’s Death To Be Handed Over to CBI: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Phogat's family members have been demanding a CBI probe into her death as they are not satisfied with the investigation carried out by the Goa Police. The Goa Police has also visited Haryana's Hisar, Rohtak, and Gurugram in connection with the case.

Phogat had died in Goa while she was on a shoot on 23 August. On the basis of a complaint lodged by Phogat's brother, Rinku Dhaka, the Goa Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) and arrested two of the accused, Sukhwinder Singh and Sudhir Sangwan (Phogat's personal assistant).

Security camera footage has also emerged of Phogat staggering out of Curlies. In the footage, she is unable to walk on her own and is being helped by her aide.

Two weeks ago, the Haryana government had written to the Goa government requesting it to recommend a CBI probe into the death of the BJP leader.