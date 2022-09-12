Probe Into Sonali Phogat’s Death To Be Handed Over to CBI: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday, 12 September, said that the probe into Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat's death will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
"Following the people's demand, especially that of her (Sonali Phogat) daughter, for CBI probe, we are handing it over to the CBI today. I'm writing to the Home Minister. We trust our police and they are doing good investigation but it's people's demand," Sawant said, news agency ANI reported.
Meanwhile, the 'Sarv Jatiya Khap Mahapanchayat' on Sunday gave an ultimatum to the Haryana government and threatened that they would organise another mahapanchayat and a mass agitation if the government does not recommend a CBI probe into Phogat's death by 23 September.
Phogat's teenage daughter Yashodhara and other family members also took part in the mahapanchayat, which was held at Jat Dharamshala.
43-year-old Phogat, whose death is being treated as a case of murder, had died hours after her arrival in Goa in late August.
A 15-member committee, comprising five members of Phogat's family, was formed in the mahapanchayat.
Appealing before the people at the mahapanchayat, with folded hands, Yashodhara asked the gathering to "support me to get justice for my mother" and demanded a CBI inquiry. People raised their hands and promised to support her.
Haryana police, meanwhile, has assured to provide security to Yashodhara, as her mother had been murdered under mysterious circumstances.
Phogat's family members have been demanding a CBI probe into her death as they are not satisfied with the investigation carried out by the Goa Police. The Goa Police has also visited Haryana's Hisar, Rohtak, and Gurugram in connection with the case.
Phogat had died in Goa while she was on a shoot on 23 August. On the basis of a complaint lodged by Phogat's brother, Rinku Dhaka, the Goa Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) and arrested two of the accused, Sukhwinder Singh and Sudhir Sangwan (Phogat's personal assistant).
Security camera footage has also emerged of Phogat staggering out of Curlies. In the footage, she is unable to walk on her own and is being helped by her aide.
Two weeks ago, the Haryana government had written to the Goa government requesting it to recommend a CBI probe into the death of the BJP leader.
