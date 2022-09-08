NGT Orders Demolition of Goa’s Curlies Restaurant Linked to Sonali Phogat Death

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday, 8 September, ordered the demolition of Goa's popular restaurant, Curlies, where late BJP leader Sonali Phogat was allegedly drugged prior to her death on 23 August.

The NGT has reportedly upheld a previous order passed by the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA), which had directed that the restaurant be demolished for allegedly violating coastal zone regulations, reported news agency ANI.

The tribunal was hearing an appeal challenging the GCZMA's order, first passed in July. The plea was filed by the restaurant's co-owner, Linet Nunes, who moved the Supreme Court after seeking justice at the High Court of Bombay at Goa. The apex court subsequently asked the NGT to decide on the matter.