Priyanka Shows PM Modi Lakhimpur Video, Asks Why Culprit Has Not Been Arrested

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is currently in custody, on Tuesday, 5 October, showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi a video, allegedly of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, and asked why the son of the minister in his government, who allegedly crushed the protesting farmers on Sunday, 3 October, had not been arrested.

"This video shows the son of a minister of your government trampling farmers under his car. Watch this video and answer the country as to why the minister has not been suspended, why his son has not been arrested?" she said.

She also shared the video on her Twitter account and asked PM Modi if he had seen the video and why she has been kept in custody for over 24 hours.