Kept in Detention for 28 Hours Without Order, FIR: Priyanka Gandhi Tweets at PM

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could be seen sweeping the floor of the room in which she has been detained.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday, 5 October, morning took to Twitter to address PM Narendra Modi, writing, "Your government has kept me in detention for the last 28 hours without any order and FIR."
Gandhi, who was on her way to meet kin of farmers who died during the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday, 3 October, was arrested on Monday morning, 4 October, Congress’ youth wing national president Srinivas BV claimed.
On Tuesday, she also tweeted a viral video purportedly showing the farmers being mowed down on Sunday, 3 October, in Lakhimpur Kheri, saying that the person behind the incident had not been arrested yet.
In videos tweeted by Srinivas, Gandhi can be seen contesting the police for stopping her, saying, "I am not more important than the people you have killed. The government you are defending. You give me a legal warrant, a legal basis or else I will not move from here and you won't touch me."
Later on Monday, in a video doing the rounds on the internet, she was also seen sweeping the floor of the room in which she has been detained. According to youth Congress leader Srinivas BV, who tweeted a video of the same, Priyanka has also started to fast while in detention.
Priyanka Gandhi had reached the Lucknow airport on Sunday evening, following the death of farmers after being allegedly run over by the car of Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra.
"I don't know where I am; placed me under arrest without any paperwork," she told NDTV.
She also said she was "manhandled, pushed and shoved" and that the UP police followed her convoy and tried to stop them at various points while they were on the way to Lakhimpur Kheri.
