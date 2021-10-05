Kept in Detention for 28 Hours Without Order, FIR: Priyanka Gandhi Tweets at PM

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday, 5 October, morning took to Twitter to address PM Narendra Modi, writing, "Your government has kept me in detention for the last 28 hours without any order and FIR."

Gandhi, who was on her way to meet kin of farmers who died during the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday, 3 October, was arrested on Monday morning, 4 October, Congress’ youth wing national president Srinivas BV claimed.