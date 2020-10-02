Priyanka Gandhi Attends Prayer Meet for Hathras Victim

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday, 2 October, attended the prayer meet for the victim of Hathras incident, at the Maharishi Valmiki Temple in Delhi, say media reports.

On Thursday, an FIR was lodged against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, as well as around 200 party workers, under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act, PTI reported. After their detention by the Uttar Pradesh Police earlier on Thursday, 1 October, while on their way to meet the kin of the Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered, the Congress leaders were released and sent back to Delhi by the UP Police, IANS reported.

UP Police had detained them near the Yamuna Expressway while they were walking towards Hathras to meet the family of the deceased gang-rape victim. Ranvijay Singh, Additional DCP Gautam Budh Nagar, had told IANS that the Congress leaders were taken into custody, and they would not be allowed to go further. He added that they have a letter from DM Hathras, saying that if they visit Hathras, it may “disturb the law and order situation in the district.”

Victim Was ‘Forcibly Cremated’