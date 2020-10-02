Azad, Swara, Yechury Protest at Jantar Mantar Against Hathras

Hundreds came together at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to protest against the gang-rape of the 19-year-old Dalit woman.

Citizens, opposition leaders and other joined hands, on Friday, 2 October, at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, to protest against the gang-rape of the 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. According to PTI, Azad said, in a video message, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi needed to break his silence over the brutal rape of the woman.

Opposition leaders like Sitaram Yechury and Brinda Karat were present at the protest, while activists like Jignesh Mevani and Kanhaiya Kumar were present as well. Actor Swara Bhasker was present to.

Meanwhile, Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which prohibits assembly of five or more people at a time, has been imposed at the India Gate, stated Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi. This imposition would impede the protests planned at India Gate by activist and political groups, today, in support of the Hathras victim.

On 14 September, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped, brutalised and then strangulated by four uppe-caste men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. The girl only managed to give her statement to the police days later. The girl was first admitted to the intensive care unit at the Aligarh Medical College before being shifted to a Delhi hospital where she passed away on 30 September. The victim's body was then allegedly cremated at the dead of the night in her village, without so much as her family being allowed to see her body or conduct her last rites. No members of her family were allegedly present during the cremation either, causing mass public outrage. Over the past couple of days, opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and members of the Trinamool Congress have been stopped from meeting the victim's family at Hathras. (This is a developing story)