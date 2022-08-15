After BJP Blames Nehru for Partition, PM Modi Offers Him Praise in I-Day Speech

Just one day after the BJP criticised the Congress party regarding Jawaharlal Nehru's contributions to the country's partition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 15 August, in his Independence Day speech delivered words of praise for India's first prime minister.

"Today is an opportunity to bow down in front of those who fought the war of independence and also built the country after independence, be it Nehru ji, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Deendayal Upadhyay, Jayaprakash Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia, Acharya Vinoba Bhave, Nanaji Deshmukh, Subramania Bharati," PM Modi said in his speech.