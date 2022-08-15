Parivarvad, Corruption, Mother of Democracy: PM Modi's I-Day Speech Highlights

1. PM Modi said that he had "dedicated" his entire tenure to fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's vision of empowering the last man in queue.

2. He also remembered the sacrifices made by revolutionaries during his speech, like Mangal Pandey, Tatya Tope, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqulla Khan, and Ram Prasad Bismil.

3. The PM also praised women freedom fighters, saying, "Every Indian is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of India, be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Chennamma, or Begum Hazrat Mahal."

4. Modi asserted that India must become a developed nation in the next 25 years. "I urge the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives for the nation's development; we will work towards development of the whole of humanity," he said.

5. Prime Minister Modi noted that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is an example of the entire nation coming together to celebrate the spirit of India. "The nation's enthusiasm for 'Tiranga' seen in the last three days could not have been imagined by many experts. It symbolises the nation's reawakening," he asserted.

6. Modi also hailed several other prominent freedom fighters, like Birsa Munda, Sidhu Murmu, Kanhu Murmu, Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Govind Guru, saying that they became the "voice of the freedom struggle."

7. He also called out the prevalence of misogyny and emphasised on the importance of respecting women. "A distortion has crept in our conduct and we at times insult women. We can take a pledge to get rid of this in our behaviour," PM Modi said, adding that pledging support to 'Nari Shakti' is a must.

8. Taking a veiled dig at the Congress, Modi said that some people in previous governments had "looted banks" and "ran away." This comes amid a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi. "I want to talk about Bhai-bhateejavaad, Parivarvaad (familyism). On one hand, there are people who don't have a place to stay; on the other, there are people who don't have space to keep their stolen goods," he said.

9. He also said that when India gained independence, there were many who doubted the country's development potential. However, despite several challenges, nothing could hamper the zeal of India's citizens, he said.

10. PM Modi also called for moving forward with five pledges to fulfil the dreams of freedom fighters by 2047 – when India is set to complete 100 years of independence: