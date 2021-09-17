Priest Sexually Assaulted Dalit Minor in Delhi, Suffocated Her to Death: Police

Kuldeep Singh, the other accused in the case had gripped the minor victim's hand while she was being raped.

The nine-year-old who lived with her parents near a crematorium, had died on 1 August.

Fifty-five-year-old Radhey Shyam, and the co-accused Kuldeep Singh, Salim Ahmed, and Laxmi Narayan had called her mother and showed her the girl’s body, claiming that she had died after getting electrocuted while fetching water.