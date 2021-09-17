Priest Sexually Assaulted Dalit Minor in Delhi, Suffocated Her to Death: Police

The minor Dalit girl, who was allegedly raped, killed, and forcibly cremated in Delhi Cantonment’s Old Nangal area on 1 August died due to being suffocated during sexual assault, the Delhi Police told a city court.
The minor Dalit girl, who was allegedly raped, killed, and forcibly cremated in Delhi Cantonment’s Old Nangal area on 1 August died due to being suffocated during sexual assault, the Delhi Police told a city court.
Kuldeep Singh, the other accused in the case had gripped the minor victim's hand while she was being raped.
The nine-year-old who lived with her parents near a crematorium, had died on 1 August.
Fifty-five-year-old Radhey Shyam, and the co-accused Kuldeep Singh, Salim Ahmed, and Laxmi Narayan had called her mother and showed her the girl’s body, claiming that she had died after getting electrocuted while fetching water.
Speaking to The Quint, the victim's mother had said, "The priest then called me and said that she was electrocuted. He said that if we go to the cops or hospital, they will steal her kidney. He said he will do her cremation for free. I saw the burnt body of my daughter and was in shock. Please give me my daughter back."
(With inputs from Hindustan Times.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined