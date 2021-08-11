Dalit Minor Girl 'Rape & Murder' Case: Parents Cremate Remains in Delhi

Parents of the minor Dalit girl, who was allegedly raped, killed and forcibly cremated in in Delhi Cantonment’s Old Nangal area, cremated the rest of her mortal remains on Wednesday, 11 August.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said, "Cremation of the remaining human tissue and feet of the minor girl victim of old Nangal Delhi Cantonment case was conducted by her parents today," news agency ANI reported.

He added that the parents had received her remains from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and the cremation was performed in the presence of 15 to 20 people known to them, PTI reported.