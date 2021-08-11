Dalit Minor Girl 'Rape & Murder' Case: Parents Cremate Remains in Delhi
The cremation was performed in the presence of 15 to 20 people known to them.
Parents of the minor Dalit girl, who was allegedly raped, killed and forcibly cremated in in Delhi Cantonment’s Old Nangal area, cremated the rest of her mortal remains on Wednesday, 11 August.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said, "Cremation of the remaining human tissue and feet of the minor girl victim of old Nangal Delhi Cantonment case was conducted by her parents today," news agency ANI reported.
He added that the parents had received her remains from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and the cremation was performed in the presence of 15 to 20 people known to them, PTI reported.
Around 25 to 30 people protesting the alleged attack close to the crematorium tried to intrude, but the girl's parents objected and the police asked them to leave, PTI reported.
The 9-year-old who lived with her parents near the crematorium, died under mysterious circumstances on 1 August.
One of the accused, Radhey Shyam, and another co-accused had called her mother and showed her the girl’s body, claiming that she had died after getting electrocuted while getting water.
However, her parents allege that she was raped and forcibly cremated by the crematorium's priest.
(With inputs from ANI)
