Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana 2024: Online Registration & How To Apply

Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana details
(Image: iStock)
On the auspicious occasion of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has launched the Pradhanmantri Suryoday Yojana. Prime Minister decided to lighten every house in India through PM Suryoday Yojana. Almost 1 crore families will get the benefits of this scheme. To get the advantage of Pradhan Mantri Suryoday Yojana applicants must apply. Prime Minister has already announced the Pradhan Mantri Suryoday Yojana and will soon start the application form for the scheme. Applicants can register themselves for the PM Suryoday Yojana online. Citizens who belong to the BPL or poor section can apply for the scheme. To get the benefit of the scheme applicant must enroll for the scheme before the last date. As soon as the link is generated people will get the update.
After returning from Ayodhya Prime Minister decided to provide the rooftop solar system to all the poor and middle-class people. To reduce the electricity bill and to become self-reliant in the field of energy PM has started the Pradhanmantri Suryoday Yojana.
The Pradhanmantri Suryoday Yojana will help the poor and BPL citizens with the electricity bill and other light-related issues. The main aim of Pradhanmantri Suryoday Yojana is to make every house in India bright.
To get the advantage of Pradhanmantri Suryoday Yojana applicants need to apply for the scheme from the official website. To know more regarding Pradhanmantri Suryoday Yojana Registration 2024 applicants need to read the details carefully on the official website.
Rules and guidelines for the citizens to get the benefit of Pradhanmantri Suryoday Yojana are as follows-
• Applicants must be permanent citizens of India.
• Applicant’s annual income should not exceed Rs 1 or 1.5 lakh.
• One must have all the original documents.
• Applicants should not be involved in government service.
Citizens will be provided the solar system lights in their homes through which they will get 24-hour electricity facility. Citizens will get a permanent solution of electricity without the bills.
For the registration process of Pradhanmantri Suryoday Yojana applicants need some documents for verification which are :
• Aadhar card
• Income certificate.
• Domicile certificate
• Mobile number
• Electricity bill
• Bank passbook
• passport size photo
• Ration card.
To apply for the Pradhanmantri Suryoday Yojana applicants should follow the below steps.
• Visit the official website of Pradhanmantri Yojana
• All the details and latest updates regarding Pradhanmantri Suryoday Yojana 2024 are available on the homepage
• Click on the link to apply online for Pradhanmantri Suryoday Yojana 2024.
• An application form will open.
• Applicants need to enter their details like name, address, aadhar card number, mobile number, etc.
• Then upload the required documents.
• Finally, by clicking on the submit button applicants successfully will be able to register for Pradhanmantri Suryoday Yojana 2024.
• Download the application ID for further use.
