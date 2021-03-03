Powers Under New IT Rules Not Delegated to State Govts: I&B Min

The district magistrate of Imphal West district, Naorem Praveen Singh, had on Monday morning served a notice to the publisher and intermediary of a Facebook-based online programme called "Khanasi Neinasi".

The first such notice from the government under the new IT rules, it asked the publisher and the intermediary to furnish "all the relevant documents showing compliance of the provisions of the new information technology rules, failing which steps as deemed fit shall be initiated without further notice".

However, according to The News Minute, on Tuesday evening, the notice was withdrawn by the DM. "It is to inform you that this office notice of even number dated 1st March, 2021 served to you stands withdrawn with immediate effect," it reportedly said.