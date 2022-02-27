Power Restored in Mumbai After Brief Outage, Local Train Services Resume

The disruption in power supply affected local train movement over the Churchgate – Andheri section, Western Railways said. Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: PTI)
Mumbai on the morning of Sunday, 27 February, saw a brief power outage in the central, western, and southern parts of the city.
A Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) public relations officer (PRO) said that the power supply had been restored at 10.53 am on Sunday.
All systems of Traction, Signalling and Control Application on MMCT are now normal, the statement said, according to news agency ANI.
The BEST PRO had earlier said that the outage had occurred due to tripping of Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) 220kv transmission line on Mulund –Trombay, reported ANI.
According to The Times of India, an official statement from BEST said, "Due to Tata's grid failure there is a total failure of electricity in Sion, Matunga, Parel, Dadar, CSMT, Byculla, Churchgate, etc. The restoration work is in progress."
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Twitter that a team had been dispatched to resolve the issue and that the problem should be resolved in an hour.
The disruption in power supply affected local train movement over the Churchgate – Andheri section, Western Railways said.
However, soon after, Western Railways said that train movement between Mumbai Central and Vile Parle as well as the Western Railway Mumbai Suburban section from Churchgate to Andheri had been restored.
"Power supply tripped momentarily on HB and Main line from 9.49-52 am. Trains are running on all corridors," confirmed Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway.
(With inputs from ANI and The Times of India.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)