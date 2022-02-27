Power Restored in Mumbai After Brief Outage, Local Train Services Resume

Mumbai on the morning of Sunday, 27 February, saw a brief power outage in the central, western, and southern parts of the city.

A Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) public relations officer (PRO) said that the power supply had been restored at 10.53 am on Sunday.

All systems of Traction, Signalling and Control Application on MMCT are now normal, the statement said, according to news agency ANI.