No Need for Posters Outside COVID-19 Patients’ Houses, Says SC

The remark came from Justice Ashok Bhushan, who headed the bench consisting of R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah. The bench was responsible for hearing pleas from several states on this matter.

The Centre had earlier informed the apex court that its guidelines did not mention putting up any posters that denoted an infected persons home.

“The central government, through the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has already communicated to the Additional Chief Secretaries/Principal Secretaries/ Secretaries (Health) of all States and UTs (Union Territories) pointing it out that the MoFHW Guidelines do not contain any instructions or guidance regarding affixing of posters or other signage outside the residences of those found Covid positive.” The centre said in an affidavit.