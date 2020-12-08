CDSCO to Review COVID Vaccine Emergency Use Applications Tomorrow

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) will meet on Wednesday, 9 December, to review applications for emergency authorisation of Serum Institute of India, Pfizer and most recently, Bharat Biotech, of their respective COVID-19 vaccines, PTI reported.

This development comes after Hyderabad-based company Bharat Biotech became the third pharmaceutical firm seeking emergency authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for Covaxin, its indigenously produced COVID-19 vaccine.

A source informed, “DCGI has already started processing the applications. The subject expert committee (SEC) on COVID-19 at CDSCO will deliberate on the applications by Pfizer, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech seeking emergency use authorisation for their COVID-19 vaccines on 9 December.”

Serum Institute of India had sought the DCGI’s approval for its Oxford COVID-19 vaccine on 6 December.