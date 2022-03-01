Police Search an Unoccupied Gurugam House After Tip-Off About Hidden Explosives

Police on Tuesday, 1 March, launched a search operation in Gurugram after receiving information about the presence of explosives and ammunition in an unoccupied house, Virender Vij, DCP Gurugram, told news agency ANI.

News agency PTI quoted sources as saying that police had received information that hand grenades and detonators were hidden in the closed house reportedly in Sector 31 of Gurugram.

The Indian Express reported that a bomb squad and a dog squad were also called in for the search, and the area under question was cordoned off during the search.