Police Search an Unoccupied Gurugam House After Tip-Off About Hidden Explosives

Police on Tuesday, 1 March, launched a search operation in Gurugram after receiving information about the presence of explosives and ammunition in an unoccupied house.
(Photo: IANS)
Police on Tuesday, 1 March, launched a search operation in Gurugram after receiving information about the presence of explosives and ammunition in an unoccupied house, Virender Vij, DCP Gurugram, told news agency ANI.
News agency PTI quoted sources as saying that police had received information that hand grenades and detonators were hidden in the closed house reportedly in Sector 31 of Gurugram.
The Indian Express reported that a bomb squad and a dog squad were also called in for the search, and the area under question was cordoned off during the search.
A huge police force was deployed at the area to keep people away from the spot, reported IANS. Residents of nearby houses were also asked to vacate their homes by the police.
The house is reportedly near a CNG station in Sector 31 of Gurugram where three employees, including a manager, were stabbed to death in the early hours of Monday.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI, IANS and The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)