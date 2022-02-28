Three CNG Station Employees Stabbed to Death in Sector 31 of Gurugram: Police

According to the police, an unknown accused used a sharp knife to kill the three. The station is located near the Jharsa Chowk at Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.

Two bodies were found in the room of the pump station, while the third was found outside, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Pushpendra, Bhupinder, and Naresh, all residents of Uttar Pradesh. The bodies have been sent for an autopsy and the CCTV camera footage of the area is being scanned. Police suspect that the killing was done with intent to rob. However, other angles are also being probed. A First Information Report (FIR) is yet to be registered in the matter.