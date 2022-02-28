Three CNG Station Employees Stabbed to Death in Sector 31 of Gurugram: Police

Representational image of a crime scene.
Three employees, including a manager of a CNG station in sector 31 of Gurugram, were stabbed to death in the early hours of Monday, 28 February, the police said.
"Three staff members of a CNG pump were found dead. No cash was found missing. Investigations are underway," said a senior police officer.
Two bodies were found in the room of the pump station, while the third was found outside, the police said.
Other CNG station employees told the police that they do not suspect anyone.
A team of forensic science lab (FSL) and a dog squad has reached the spot along with police crime branch teams. Commissioner of Police Kala Ramachandran also visited the site of the incident.
