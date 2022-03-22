Salman Khan’s 1998 Blackbuck Poaching Case Transferred to Rajasthan HC

1998 Blackbuck Case: The Three Petitions

While Salman Khan had challenged his conviction in the sessions court, the State had filed a petition challenging Salman’s acquittal in the case registered against him under the Arms Act. Salman had argued that he was only in possession of air rifles that couldn’t have been used to kill an animal.

The prosecution, on the other hand, argued that the actor had two firearms and had used them, alleging that the licences for the arms had expired. The Jodhpur CJM (Chief Judicial Magistrate) had held, in 2017, that the prosecution couldn’t present convincing evidence and had acquitted the actor.

The State had also challenged the acquittal of the actors present with Salman and the plea’s hearing is pending in the High Court.

HM Saraswat told PTI, "While all these three different petitions belonged to the same matter, we had prayed for transferring the two petitions pending in the District & Session court to the high court so that all the three matters could be heard in the same court.”