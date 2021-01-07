Police Let Shoe Supplier Go, Held Me: UP Muslim Man Shares Ordeal

Bulandshahr SP City, Atul Shrivastav, said, “A person named Vishal Chauhan had registered a case in Gulaothi police station, saying a shoe with 'Thakur' written on the sole was being sold in the market which, he said, hurt his religious sentiments. His complaint said that when he confronted the shoe seller, the latter misbehaved with him.”

He added, “On that basis, a case under Section 153A, 323 and 504 of IPC was registered. During the investigation, it was found that the charge under Section 153 A was false. The other two charges are under investigation. We will proceed as per what is found in the probe.”

Gulaothi police told The Quint that no case on any other person has been registered in the matter.

Nasir’s uncle, Mohammed, said: