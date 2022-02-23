JDU Leader Killed: Victim Thrashed for 'Eating Beef' in Clip Uploaded by Accused

In a new twist that has further complicated the murder investigation of Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Mohammad Khaleel Alam Rizvi in Bihar's Samastipur, main accused Anurag Jha has shared a video on Instagram in which he and another accused are seen thrashing and abusing Rizvi for "eating beef."

In the video, Rizvi is asked where cows were slaughtered in Musrigharari. He is also made to confess that he did in fact eat beef.

Jha is also heard appealing to Hindus to share the video as much as possible.