Centre Proposes Ban on Cattle Slaughter, Beef in Lakshadweep

It also specifies that ‘beef’ refers to the flesh of a cow, the calf of a cow, whether male or female and if male, a bull or a bullock.

The draft of the law also provides for the entry into and inspection of the premises wherein there is reason to suspect that any of the mentioned offences have been committed.

Conviction of the provision of Section 8 carries a punishment of imprisonment for a term which may extend to ten years but shall not be less than seven years and with fine which may be extend to five lakh rupees but shall not be less than one lakh rupees.