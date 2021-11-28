Police Busts Gang That Cheated People by Promising Oxygen Cylinders, 9 Arrested

A gang that allegedly cheated close to a thousand people during the deadly COVID second wave, on the pretext of selling them oxygen cylinders amid a shortage, has been busted by the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police said on Saturday, 27 November, that they arrested nine people in regards to the case. The police say they made more than Rs 1.5 crore in the last year, Indian Express reported.

The search for the gang began when a man approached the police in May and told them his ordeal.