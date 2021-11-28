COVID-19 Omicron Variant: Indonesia to Ban Travellers From 8 African Countries

Covid-19 Omicron Variant Live News.
(Photo: Pixabay)
The COVID-19 Omicron variant, which has sparked global concern of being a potentially more contagious variant, has led to several European nations setting up restrictions overnight.
On Saturday, 27 November, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that Israel will, after government approval, ban the entry of all foreigners into the country for 14 days in response to the new COVID variant.
The variant has already been detected in Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong, Britain, and Israel, sparking global concern.
The World Health Organization on 26 November, had named the B.1.1.529 strain of COVID-19 Omicron, after the fifteenth letter of the Greek alphabet.
Meanwhile, the United Nations' health body has warned that the variant has a large number of mutations.
Britain, Germany, and Italy detected cases on new COVID-19 Omicron variant on Saturday, 27 November.
WHO has asked countries in South-East Asia Region to be vigilant as cases surge globally.
Dutch health authorities say that the new 'Omicron' strain of COVID-19 was "probably" present among some of the 61 passengers who tested positive after arriving on two flights from South Africa.
Indian Council of Medical Research says that there is no need to panic and stressed on the need to ramp up vaccination immediately.
India recorded 8,774 new COVID infections and 621 deaths in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, active cases have declined to 1,05,691.
Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), a consortium of government institutions involved in the genome sequencing of the COVID-19 infection, has not yet detected the presence of the Omicron variant in India.
One of the members was quoted as saying, "We have reviewed our genome sequencing and no cases have yet been detected" Economic Times reported.
Indonesia will ban the arrival of travellers from eight African countries, in order to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, Reuters reported on Sunday citing an official document.
Home to the popular tourist island of Bali, Indonesia, will not allow people who have been in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique, Eswatini or Nigeria in the past 14 days.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said that there is no need to panic over the new COVID variant and instead requested people to not delay their second dose of the vaccine.
Samiran Panda, Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases, at ICMR, was quoted as saying, “the structural changes detected in the virus may not necessarily give rise to a functional change of concern. It may not necessarily be lethal or result in severe form of disease. There is no such data, as of now. Of course, we have to wait and see", Times of India reported.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued new guidelines for international passengers travelling from or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana — three countries where Omicron has been detected.
Passengers coming from these countries will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests at the Mumbai Airport. Though until recently, a positive passenger was sent to home quarantine, now if a traveller tests positive for COVID-19, they will be sent to institutional quarantine and the samples will be sent for genome sequencing, Indian Express reported.
On Saturday, 27 November, Israel said it would ban the entry of all foreigners into the country, making it the first country to shut its borders completely in response to a new coronavirus variant.
Switzerland widened quarantine requirements to travellers arriving from Britain, Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Egypt and other countries where cases have been detected.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)