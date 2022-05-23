Police Arrest Accused in Hit-and-Run Case Which Killed Zepto Delivery Executive

On Monday, 23 May, Delhi Police arrested a man accused in a hit-and-run case in which a delivery executive working with Zepto, a start-up that promises delivery of groceries in under 10 minutes, was killed.

Police believe that Sudhakar Yadav, the accused, was driving a Tata Nexon in Dwarka on Thursday night when he slammed into Karan Raju's electric scooter from behind.

Raju was rushed to DDU hospital and then referred to Safdarjung Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Zepto has announced Rs 10 lakh as compensation and an insurance grant of Rs 8 lakh for his family.